Stir over student's death

Kolkata: Students on Saturday blocked Park Circus Seven Crossing to protest against the mysterious death of Aliah University student Anis Khan who was killed by miscreants posing as cops at his house in Amta.



The family alleged that four persons in police uniform entered the house in police uniform stating that they are coming from Amta Police station on Friday night. One of them took to the terrace of the three storied building and pushed him.

"Police will have to do a thorough enquiry..., culprits will be given punishment," said state Transport minister and Trinamool leader Firhad Hakim.