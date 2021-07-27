Stir over HS results: State asks dist admins to reach out to schools

Kolkata: Amid stir over higher secondary examination results the Principal Secretary of state Education department Manish Jain has written to the District Magistrates to advise BDOs/SDOs or DIs of their respective districts to reach out to the schools that have been witnessing agitation by unsuccessful candidates of higher secondary examination and make them fully aware that the state government is taking effective steps in the best interest of the students.



The main intention of the state government behind the move is to pacify the agitating students.

The President of West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education Mahua Das came up with a press statement in the evening stating that the headmasters who have already forwarded the grievances of the students of their respective schools to contact the respective regional offices of the Council from July 29 for collection of revised marksheets.

The aggrieved students have also been asked to contact with the heads of their respective institutions from July 30 for receipt of their revised marksheets. The results of the Higher Secondary examination was announced on Thursday and it was found 18,000 plus such students from different schools were not able to pass.

A section of the unsuccessful students staged agitation demanding that they have been awarded less marks and they deserve to pass.

Following the instructions of the Council, the school heads have already started forwarding grievances of the students since Sunday.

More than 100 such grievances were received till Monday, an official in the Council said. This process will continue till July 31.

Chief Secretary H.K. Dwivedi has reviewed the situation at his level with the Council president in presence of Jain and had advised the Council President to take early steps by inviting details from such schools.

The marks of 137 students of Arambag Girls High School in Hooghly who had agitated on Friday, a day after the publication of HS results, was found to have increased after re-evaluation by the Council.

Fresh marksheets were handed over to all the students on Sunday.