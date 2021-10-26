Stir at RG Kar: HC asks health secy to meet agitating docs

kolkata: The Calcutta High Court on Monday directed the state Health Secretary to meet the six-member team of agitating RG Kar Medical College and Hospital doctors on October 29. The next hearing is on November 2.



A Division Bench, comprising Justice Debangsu Basak and Rabindranath Samanta, during the hearing of a public interest litigation (PIL) in connection with the impasse at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, said: "It would be appropriate to request the Health Secretary to meet the representatives not exceeding six in number on October 29, 2021 at 11.00 AM at the office of the Health Secretary."

The protests began with core demand for student council election and hostel related issues.

Later, it escalated to the demand for the principal's resignation.

While the agitating interns decided to return to work on Saturday, the protest is being continued by undergraduate students with support from junior doctors.

Some of the parents have also urged chief minister Mamata Banerjee to intervene to resolve the ongoing impasse.

Earlier, senior health officials on Tuesday directed all the department heads of RG Kar to ensure that health services were not hampered.