Stir against vandalism: RKM monks form human chain in Dhaka

kolkata: Monks and devotees of Ramakrishna Mission in Bangladesh took part in a human chain to protest against the attack on Hindu temples, setting up their houses on fire and atrocities on women on Friday.



In Dhaka, the monks and devotees under the leadership of Swami Purnatmanandaji, president and secretary of Ramakrishna Math and Mission, took part in the human chain.

They held banners to protest against the attack on Hindu temples and vandalism at the Durga Puja pandals. RKM has demanded exemplary punishment for the persons involved in such crimes.

Swamiji Purnatmanandaji, while addressing a virtual gathering in presence of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, had condemned the attack on the Durga Puja pandals and Hindus and demanded exemplary punishment for the guilty. He had appealed to the people to thwart the attempts made by a section of people to make Bangladesh free from Hindus. The Hindus constitute 8.5 per cent of the total population.