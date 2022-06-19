Stir against Agnipath: People opt for buses as trains remain cancelled

Kolkata: Demand for private buses from Kolkata to Bihar doubled as train services remained disrupted due to agitations against the Centre's Agnipath recruitment scheme for armed forces.



The state government directed the top brass of the police to be vigilant and take adequate security measures, especially on important rail stations and national highways and take steps to prevent violent protests. The Centre also directed the states to take necessary steps to maintain law and order. With most of the trains being cancelled, majority of buses running between Kolkata to Patna, Chhapra, Samastipur and Bhagalpur are filling up fast as people rush to book their seats.

Meanwhile, the Eastern Railways cancelled 24 trains on Saturday owing to the agitation that spread from Bihar to Gwalior, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and Delhi. Moreover, trains that need to cross Bihar at night are not running.

On Friday, the dissent spread to Bengal as protestors came on road and agitated against the scheme. Road blockades took place on Howrah Bridge and Bhatnagar in North 24-Parganas.

The agitation continued on Saturday as people protested at rail gate number 14 adjacent to Barrackpore railway station, which caused disruption in train movement in Sealdah main branch. In other areas like Bankura, police kept vigil to avoid a protest-like situation.

Situation got bad when protesters from the All India Democratic Youth Organisation (AIDYO) and All India Democratic Students Organisation (AIDSO) began their rally at Hazra. The police took immediate action and protesters were detained.

The protesters are demanding that the Central government immediately withdraw the scheme and continue with the usual recruitment process which ensures that a soldier gets a minimum service period of 15 years and not just four years as proposed. The Northeast Frontier Railway also cancelled/diverted/rescheduled/short-terminated/short-originated trains in view of large scale agitation which led to damage to railway property including burning of train coaches in areas falling under East Central Railway (Bihar).

The cancellation of trains has led to more people opting for buses. According to local operators these are passengers who need to return or go somewhere urgently. "People with families, students, aspirants and traders amongst others have started coming to bus stations. We are running full at a time when it used to get difficult to fill even half the bus," said Saif Khan, who operates a private bus service.

A man from Diamond Harbour was waiting for a bus to Jasidih after the train was cancelled on Friday. "I am taking the risk of travelling now because I need to report for work tomorrow. Don't see any hope in waiting for trains to get back on track," he said.