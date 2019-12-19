Stickers on buses to act as eye-opener for daredevils
Kolkata: Kolkata Police has started pasting warning stickers on buses to discourage people from boarding and deboarding the vehicles when they are running.
According to Pandey Santosh, Deputy Commissioner (Traffic), recent trends show that a number of accidents are happening as passengers are boarding and deboarding running buses.
To create awareness, police decided to paste stickers at the gates and inside the buses that read: "Jiboner jhunki niye chalonto bus a otha nama korben na."
Sources said if a person is seen trying to board a running bus or deboarding a running bus, they are being detained by the traffic police and they are being told about the consequences of their action. According to traffic police personnel, people try to get down close to their destination even if there is no stoppage at that point. Thus they try to step out from moving buses. People even don't hesitate to get inside to buses while it is running, he further said.
In several cases, it was seen that while deboarding or boarding a running bus, people fell down because of losing balance and lost their lives. To stop such accidents, police have taken the step. "Our aim is to stop such accidents. That is why this awareness programme was conducted," said Santosh.
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Thank you!1 May 2017 6:52 PM GMT
No Modi charisma in Haryana polls: Selja8 Oct 2019 4:43 PM GMT
Finding a new medium of expression31 Aug 2019 1:38 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
Anti-CAA protesters gather at India Gate20 Dec 2019 12:45 PM GMT
Pinaka missile test-fired off Odisha coast20 Dec 2019 12:27 PM GMT
Earthquake In Delhi And Nearby Areas, Tremors Felt For...20 Dec 2019 12:15 PM GMT
Onida launches Fire TV Edition on Amazon India20 Dec 2019 12:10 PM GMT
BJP thought Indians peace-loving, imposed one agenda after...20 Dec 2019 12:07 PM GMT