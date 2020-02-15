STF seizes more than 5 kg of YABA, 4 held
Kolkata: The anti-FICN team of Kolkata Police's Special Task Force (STF) arrested three Manipur based drug peddlers and one of their associate in the state from Golf Club area on Friday night.
The sleuths have seized narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances consisting of high quality Amphetamines commonly known as 'YABA' weighing about 5.504 kgs.
The seized substances consists around 50,000 pieces tablets from their possession. According to a senior STF
official, the price of the seized Yaba drugs is around Rs 1.5 crores in International grey market.
The raid by anti-FICN team of Kolkata Police's Special Task Force was conducted at a hideout at Prince Golam Mohammad Shah Road under Jadavpur police station. Acting on a credible source information the police conducted the raids. Preliminary investigation revealed that the huge quantity of Yaba drugs were to be smuggled to Bangladesh via bordering areas of North 24-Parganas in the state. The arrested Manipuri residents who hail from Thoubal area have been identified as Md Askar Khan alias Asgar (27), Md Anish (32) and Md Abdul Majid (42).
Their Bengal counterpart who has also been nabbed in this connection is Mahasin Biswas (26) of village Gobra under Swarupnagar police station area in North 24-Parganas.
