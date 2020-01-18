STF recover ivory, rhino horn, 3 arrested
Darjeeling: The Special Task Force (STF), North Bengal, of the Forest department led by Ranger Sanjay Dutta recovered rhino horn and ivory from the Indo-Bhutan border. Three persons have been arrested in connection with
this case. Two vehicles were
also seized by the forest department.
Based on a tip off that three vehicles from Bhutan would be transiting with contraband wildlife items, the STF laid an ambush at Malbazar on the national Highway 31.
At around 1pm three vehicles were seen rushing towards Siliguri. "After a hot pursuit we managed to intercept two vehicles. Three persons were initially detained. A piece of elephant tusk weighing 500 gm and a rhino horn was found from the two bags," said Ranger Dutta.
