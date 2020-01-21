STF nabs two drug dealers, seizes highest-ever heroin haul in state

Kolkata: The Special Task Force (STF) of Kolkata Police nabbed two drug peddlers and seized 25 kg of heroin from Paikpara, late on Monday night. The accused persons, identified as Juber of Bahraich in Uttar Pradesh (UP) and Moulana Fayazuddin of Thoubal in Manipur, are carriers of drugs for narcotics dealers in UP and North East.



Police claimed that the seizure of Monday night is among the biggest ones yet in the state and North East. The duo has since been remanded to police custody till February 4.

According to sources, in past few months STF has nabbed several drug peddlers with heroin and was sure about a racket being operated in the city. In a bid to bust the racket, police were gathering intelligence and while doing so, STF officials came to know about the duo on Monday, who was living at a house in Paikpara area on rent.

At around 1:35 am on Monday night, a raid was conducted at the house where the duo was staying. During search, police found 20 kg heroin from Juber and 5 kg from Fayazuddin in different colours. The seized heroin is worth around Rs 100 crore in the international grey market.

During investigation, police came to know that Juber works as a hawker in Paikpara area, while Fayazuddin is an agricultural labourer. Both of them used to work as carriers for North East based drug dealers.

It is suspected that the heroin was to be exchanged between them, following which they had plans to mix some other drug to manufacture a new one. Later, they had plans to sell the new drug to different customers.

During the last two months, STF has seized a huge quantity of heroin, which became a matter of concern for the city police. Earlier, it was seen that drug peddlers were either dealing with ganja or Yaba tablets.

Sources claimed that Yaba tablets are also being procured from the North East, in order to smuggle it out to Bangladesh. However, for heroin, drug racketeers are suspected to be targeting Kolkata as the prospective market.

Last year, Kolkata Police had arrested nine persons and seized 7.2 kg heroin, whereas the amount has reached 27.2 kg within a month this year.