STF nabs FICN racketeer
Kolkata: STF of Kolkata Police has nabbed a Fake Indian Currency Note (FICN) racketeer on Wednesday morning near Park Circus Maidan. Acting on a tip, STF personnel were maintaining vigil in and around Park Circus Maidan. At around 11:40 am, the accused was spotted and intercepted. During search, police found 100 notes of Rs 2,000 and 1,000 notes of Rs 500 from him. The accused has been identified as Krishna Mondal of Kaliachak.
