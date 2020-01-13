STF nabs drug peddler, seizes huge quantity of Yaba tablets

Kolkata: The Special Task Force (STF) of Kolkata Police nabbed a drug peddler and seized a huge quantity of 'Yaba' tablets from Panchasayar area on Sunday evening.



According to STF officials, within the past few months several drug peddlers have been nabbed by them. After interrogating them, police came to know that soon a consignment would arrive in the city, which would be smuggled out to Bangladesh.

They soon started obtaining further information regarding the plan of action of the smugglers. On Sunday morning, police were tipped-off about a drug peddler who had arrived in the city in order to smuggle something illegal.

Based on the information, STF officials were keeping an eye on Panchasayar Road area. At around 3:35 pm, the source alerted STF personnel and pointed out a person.

Immediately, STF personnel intercepted him. The bag he was carrying was searched and a huge quantity of 'Yaba' tablets was found. The suspect, identified as Abu Taher of Suti in Murshidabad, was taken to STF police station in Lalbazar.

There police found that Taher was carrying more than one lakh tablets with a total value of around Rs 2 crore in the international grey market.

Meanwhile, in a separate incident, Murshidabad Police District on Saturday night arrested two drug peddlers and seized 36,000 'Yaba' tablets. Superintendent of Police (SP), Murshidabad Police District, Ajeet Singh Yadav informed that based on information, police personnel from Nabagram police station and a special team intercepted an SUV on National Highway (NH) 34.

During search, police found the 'Yaba' tablets concealed inside the doors of the car. The 'Yaba' was being brought from Guwahati and was about to smuggled out to Bangladesh through Jalangi border.