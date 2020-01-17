STF nabs drug peddler, seizes heroin worth Rs 6 crore

Kolkata: The Special Task Force (STF) of Kolkata Police nabbed a Nadia-based drug peddler and seized a huge quantity of heroin from Purba Jadavpur area on Thursday night.



The accused person, identified as Hasibur Rahman of Bhurulia at Kaliganj in Nadia, was wanted by the STF. He has been remanded to police custody till January 30 by the magistrate of City Sessions Court, Kolkata.

According to police, on Thursday morning STF officials came to know that a drug peddler would come to Purba Jadavpur area at night, with a huge quantity of some sort of drug.

As soon as the information came, a plan was made and a team of STF personnel reached Purbalok area in Purba Jadavpur at around 9 pm. After waiting for nearly half an hour, STF officials saw a person walking towards them. The informer subsequently identified Rahman and police surrounded him.

During a search of the bag he was carrying, STF personnel found two packets of spices. On suspicion when they opened one of the packets, they found a brown powder.

Rahman was then taken to STF police station in Lalbazar, where police found that the powder is heroin. After weighing the packets, it was found that Rahman was carrying two kg of heroin, worth approximately Rs six crore in the international grey market.

During the last two months, STF has seized a huge quantity of heroin, which became a matter of concern for the city police. Earlier, it was seen that drug peddlers were either dealing with ganja or Yaba tablets.

Sources claimed that Yaba tablets are being procured from the North East, in order to smuggle it out to Bangladesh. However, for heroin, drug and narcotics racketeers are suspected to be targeting Kolkata as the prospective market.