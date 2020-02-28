STF nabs 4 ZUF members at Golabari

Kolkata: The arrest of an Assamese resident with fake notes worth Rs 1.5 lakh on Thursday, has led the Special Task Force (STF) of Kolkata Police to apprehend four members of the Zoliangrong United Front (ZUF), with charges of abducting a senior official of a noted infrastructure company.



ZUF is an armed organisation operating in the Nagaland-Manipur border. The four members had kidnapped Avijit Dhar, the project manager of the company, on February 19 from Noney district of Manipur. Sleuths have recovered over Rs 34 lakh from the four arrested persons. They had collected the huge amount as extortion after abducting Dhar.

A senior STF official said that Isaulang Raime (29) of Mahur in Assam was arrested from the vicinity of Dharmatala bus terminal under Maidan police station area on Thursday and Rs 1.5 lakh in fake notes was seized from his possession.

After thorough interrogation, it was learnt that his four of his associates were hiding at Golabari police station area in Howrah. The police subsequently conducted a raid and on Friday, four persons (two male and two female) were arrested.

The STF team has also recovered some mobile phones and ATM cards from the possession of the four ZUF members. The arrested persons are Laishram Jinan (39) and Rongmei Kamei Athuan (39) of Manipur and Rinsy Kikhi Ponmei (31) and Jina Rongmei (29) of Assam.

"We have already passed over the official information to the Noney district SP for necessary action," a senior STF official said.