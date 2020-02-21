STF nabs 3, seizes Yaba tablets worth Rs 2.3 cr

Kolkata: The Special Task Force (STF) of Kolkata Police arrested two Manipur-based drug peddlers and one of their Malda-based associates from near Nature Park in Taratala on Thursday afternoon. They also seized 'Yaba' tablets worth approximately Rs 2.3 crore.



According to police, a few days ago STF had arrested three other Manipur-based drug peddlers and one of their associates in Bengal with 'Yaba' tablets worth Rs 1.5 crore, from Golf Club area in Jadavpur.

After they were remanded to police custody, the accused persons were grilled. During interrogation, cops came to know that another consignment would reach Kolkata on Thursday.

Police activated their sources and finally came to know about the route. In the afternoon, police spotted a car bearing registration number of Assam, which was intercepted promptly.

While searching the car, police found 'Yaba' tablets weighing more than 8 kg wrapped in multiple polythene packets and concealed inside the front and rear door panels of the car.

The accused persons, identified as Syed Amir Hussain and Md Ataur Rahman of Thoubal in Manipur, along with Hanif Sheikh of Kaliachak in Malda, were detained and taken to STF police station in Lalbazar. After registering a case, the trio was arrested.

Sources claimed that smuggling of 'Yaba' tablets has been a headache for the cops as Kolkata has been the corridor.