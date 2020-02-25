STF nabs 2, seizes opium worth Rs 1 cr
Kolkata: The Special Task Force (STF) of Kolkata Police has nabbed two opium peddlers from Narkeldanga area on Monday and seized opium worth approximately Rs one crore.
According to sources, on Monday STF officials were tipped-off about two opium peddlers who had come to the city with a huge quantity of opium.
Cops subsequently conducted a raid at a place in Narkeldanga area and detained two persons identified as Papan Sarkar of Dubrajpur in Birbhum and Tapan Kumar Dutta of Ghokhshadanga in Cooch Behar.
During a search of their belongings, a pulp of opium was found in a concealed manner. After weighing and examining the pulp, police found that the duo was carrying more than 12 kg pure opium which was seized later.
