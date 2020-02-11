STF arrests 3, seizes huge haul of Yaba tablets

Kolkata: The Special Task Force (STF) of Kolkata Police nabbed three drug peddlers and seized a huge quantity of 'Yaba' tablets from Ajaynagar area on Monday night.



According to sources, on Monday morning STF officials were tipped-off about a consignment of drug that would arrive in the city, before being smuggled out to Bangladesh. In the afternoon, police came to know that the smugglers will be carrying the drug in a car bearing registration number of Assam.

Around 7:15 pm, cops noticed a hatchback car bearing registration number of Assam approaching the crossing from Ajaynagar service road. Immediately police intercepted the car and detained the passengers and the driver of the car.

During search, one of the STF officials noticed something unusual with the door panel. When the upper layer of one door was removed, police found several packets concealed there. Soon, other door and body panels were removed and multiple packets containing 'Yaba' tablets were found.

Later, the three accused persons along with the car were taken to STF police station in Lalbazar. There, it was found that the trio was carrying approximately 13.5 kg 'Yaba' tablets worth Rs 3.5 crore in the international grey market. Following the recovery, a case was initiated against the trio and they were arrested late on Monday night.

The accused persons have been identified as Md. Amir Khan, Md. Najir Hussain of Kakching in Manipur and Jagesar Mahato alias Arun Kumar of Motihari in Bihar. They had procured the tablets from Manipur and came to the city by road to avoid scanning of their luggage.