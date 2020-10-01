Stern steps against agencies for faulty construction: DM

BALURGHAT: District Magistrate of South Dinajpur Nikhil Nirmal hinted of taking strict steps against agencies engaged in making houses under Banglar Awaas Yojana (BAY) and toilets under Mission Nirmal Bangla (MNB) for beneficiaries if their works are not up to the mark.



Addressing a special review meeting at Baluchhaya auditorium in Balurghat on Wednesday on the assessment of 'Paridarshan Saptaha' (week-long inspection) to inspect the BAY and MNB projects at ground-level by the district level inspecting officers, Nirmal said: "Those engaged agencies under which quality of houses and toilets were not up to the mark should be show-caused. Emphasis was laid on quality as well as time-bound completion of work."

The review meeting was convened by Nirmal in presence of elected representatives, Additional District Magistrates, sub-divisional officers, Block Development Officers, WBCS executive officers along with other Inspecting Officers. In the meeting major findings of the inspection were also discussed.

Nirmal said 'Paridarshan Saptaha', a special one-week inspection drive from September 16 to 23 was undertaken to inspect the work of BAY houses and MNB toilets. The drive had involved 64 officers across the district in the midst of Corona pandemic.

Through the inspection, it was found that most of the schematic logos were missing. Nirmal has instructed the BDOs to do the needful regarding the matter.

"The positive finding was that all the toilets constructed are being used regularly by the beneficiaries," he said.

It may be mentioned that around 1,246 BAY houses and 1,901 MNB toilets were inspected by the concerned

officers who were engaged for the purpose.