Stern action against those flouting outdoor activity norm from 9 pm-5 am

Kolkata: The state government is taking all measures to impose strict restrictions on outdoor activities from 9 pm to 5 am.



Directions have also been given to take stern measures, as per the law, if anyone is found violating the set Covid protocols.

It has been clearly stated in the notification issued announcing the extension of the set restrictions to check the spread of Covid till July 30 that no outdoor activities will be allowed from 9 pm to 5 am apart from essential services.

In a bid to ensure that the Covid graph in the state further goes down, when it has already dropped to 1.5 percent positivity rate, Home Secretary BP Gopalika held a virtual meeting with Superintendents of Police of all districts. DGP Virendra, ADG (Law and Order) Jawed Shamim and Commissioner of Kolkata Police Soumen Mitra were also present in the meeting.

It needs a mention that reports were received by the concerned authorities about the increase in the number of vehicles after 9 pm and even parties getting organised at star hotels with the drop in the number of Covid cases in the state. Apart from recent incidents of two-star hotels in Kolkata, around 41 people were arrested in Siliguri for being present in a party held even after the permitted time by violating the set norms.

A senior officer of the state government said restaurants and bars are allowed to remain open till 8 pm so that people can enter their homes by 9 pm. But violation of the same was being noticed.

The district administration has been clearly directed to ensure close surveillance to check for such violations of norms. They have also been directed to ensure that no outdoor activities take place after 9 pm till 5 am until and unless the case is related to essential services and in case of an emergency situation. They have also been directed to take stringent measures against such violations of norms.

Surveillance also has to be maintained so that no programme or event with a huge gathering gets organised in a hotel, guest house or homestay.

Vigilance has to be increased at tourist spots to ensure that they enter the premises only after an RT-PCR test.

It is important to note that Chief Secretary HK Dwivedi held a high-level meeting with the officers of the state Health department and also with District Magistrates and CMOHs on Friday. The district authorities were directed to ensure proper naka checking and mandatory use of masks.

Meanwhile, India recorded 38,079 new Coronavirus cases, which took the infection tally to 3,10,64,908, while the death toll reached 4,13,091 with 560 more fatalities, according to Union Health ministry data updated on Saturday.

The Centre has placed an order to procure 66 crore more doses of Covishield and Covaxin to be supplied between August and December this year, at a revised price of Rs 205 and Rs 215 per dose, respectively, excluding taxes, official sources said.

They said 37.5 crore of Covishield doses from the Serum Institute of India and 28.5 crore Covaxin doses from Bharat Biotech will be procured by December.