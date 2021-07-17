Stern action against leaders using TMC for own benefits

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress will take stern action against leaders who have used the party for their own benefits.



A report was submitted to Trinamool Congress by IPAC before the Assembly elections, which is being thoroughly studied and the party's chairperson Mamata Banerjee has told senior party leaders that no one involved in corruption will be spared. If needed, the party will take legal action against them.

Before the Assembly elections, Banerjee had announced that "it would be a developed Trinamool."

Senior party leaders from the state to the block level, steps have been taken to run the party professionally. At every level, leaders have been asked to maintain intense contact with the people.

Idle workers and leaders would be dropped. Special drives will be taken to make people aware of the state government's various schemes for the benefit of the people.

The professional approach of the party had become evident when press conferences were being addressed by senior leaders almost every day to counter the lies that had been spread by the BJP.

The IT cell of Trinamool also became very active to counter the fake news that had been circulated by the BJP on social media.

Political experts said the speech which Mamata Banerjee would give on July 21 is important as she is likely to address three major issues, namely transparency of the party, how it would counter the attempts made by the BJP to disturb the peace and stability of the state and the involvement of common people in various schemes taken up for the development of Bengal.