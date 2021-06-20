Stern action against KEIIP if work not executed on time: Hakim

Kolkata: Expressing his displeasure over inordinate delay in execution of a number of drainage projects under Kolkata Environmental Improvement Investment Programme (KEIIP), Chairman of Kolkata Municipal Corporation's Board of Administrators Firhad Hakim on Saturday said that he had already set a time frame for completion of their projects failing which the civic body will withdraw from KEIIP.

Hakim said that complaints of waterlogging are being reported in some areas of Garden Reach and its adjoining area due to unscientific work executed by KEIIP.

"I am sorry to say that some consultants engaged by KEIIP do not survey an area properly and ascertain the natural flow of water in a particular area and prepare a scheme without ground visit. Water flows back because of this unscientific work and there is inundation," he said in response to a call related to water logging from Paharpur Road in Garden Reach at the Talk to KMC programme .

Hakim on Thursday had held a meeting with KEIIP and after learning that a number of projects including water projects under KEIIP which is going on at the added areas in the city like Behala, Jadavpur that were scheduled to be completed by 2020 have missed the deadline.

"Considering the Covid situation we have given them time till 2021. But, if they fail to execute even in this extended time frame, they will face the consequence and the contract will be withdrawn. People should not continue to suffer for the lackadaisical approach in execution of work," Hakim said.

The KEIIP projects are carried out with loan from Asian Development Bank (ADB) and they are very strict about deadlines.

Delay in work means procuring loans from ADB, in future will be a difficult proposition.