Steps to ensure Covid-hit families of cops get medicines

KOLKATA: Kolkata Police have taken an initiative to supply necessary medicines to the Covid infected police personnel and their family members who are staying in home isolation.



In some cases, it was found that families of such personnel were facing difficulties in getting the medicines. Thus, it was planned to provide medicines from the Kolkata Police Hospital as part of social and welfare activities.

Police sources informed that it was decided that the medicines would be collected from the hospital by a

representative of the ailing police personnel from his or her unit through the unit in-charge.

At least 430 police personnel have been infected by Covid and one of them has died.

As many as 179 police personnel have been cured till Monday.