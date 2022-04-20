Steps taken to upskill MSME sector through 3D printing services

kolkata: Webel Fujisoft Vara Centre of Excellence (CoE) is offering services to the MSME and industry sector on new technologies particularly in the area of 3D consulting, design, and printing services so that they can upskill itself to harness the full scope of the technologies of Industry 4.0. Since its inception in 2020, the COE has catered to 150 plus clients in 3D printing and 45 percent of them are from the MSME sector not only in Bengal but in other states too.



"We have reached out to a number of MSME clusters in Bengal and have brought them in the COE for providing training.

The fan cluster in Bansdroni and the furniture cluster in Basirhat, North 24 Parganas are among those who have consulted us for upskilling themselves through the use of 3D printing technology," Rashmi Sharma, Head of the COE said.

The CoE ,which is an initiative of the IT department of Bengal through its nodal agency Webel, and MSME Directorate, of the state has collaborated with one of the world's leading 3D equipment manufacturing companies, Stratasys, to set up a state-of-the-art 3D Printing lab with 7 industrial grade machines - the first of its kind in eastern India. .

"3D Printing in India is being used by various industries including automotive, consumer products, aerospace and defense, healthcare, industrial production, among others," Takuji Hasui, General Manager, Global Business Division, Fujisoft Inc. Japan said.

The COE is one of India's first platforms that harnesses the full scope of the technologies of Industry 4.0, namely, Data Science, Cybersecurity, Embedded Systems/ IoT, and Additive Manufacturing – all under one roof.

The objective of the CoE is to impart high quality education on emerging technologies to students, working professionals and new age entrepreneurs to upscale their competitiveness and develop highly skilled industry-ready professionals and technopreneurs.

About 1500 students have already been provided training and a target of 3500 has been set next year.