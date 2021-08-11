Steps taken to survey people with post-Covid complications

kolkata: Beliaghata ID Hospital along with the help of Indian Institute of Chemical Biology has initiated the process of conducting a survey on post-Covid scenario in the state and to prepare a comprehensive data about those, who have been suffering from various other ailments after recovering from Covid.



The data collected from the survey will also help the government to assess the ground-level situation, ahead of a possible third wave of Covid. The survey will also reflect the socio-economic condition of the people, who have lost their jobs following prolonged sufferings.

The survey will be carried out in all the districts both in the rural areas and the cities. The state Health department has already given a 'go ahead' to the project, which will be immensely beneficial for the health officials to navigate the challenges posed by Covid on the lives of people in the far-flung areas.

Four expert doctors from Beliaghata ID Hospital have been roped in for the project.

They will be assisted by a researcher from Indian Institute of Chemical Biology. According to a senior health official, many people across the state have recovered from Covid but are still suffering from chest related issues, neurological ailments and other diseases. Many of them are also visiting various post Covid centres for health check-ups, while some prefer to undergo treatment at home.

"The patients, who have received treatment from the Beliaghata ID Hospital and went home after recovering from Covid, are being contacted over phone. They will be given a questionnaire to answer. The questions are mainly related to what type of issues the patients have been facing and how long they have been suffering," the official said.

He further added that the patients would also be asked about their health problems during those days of infection and whether they improved. Information will be taken from the patients regarding the comorbidity issues.