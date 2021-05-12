Steps taken to stop overloading, add more electric vehicles: Min

KOLKATA: State Transport Minister Firhad Hakim on Tuesday said a slew of measures were being taken to stop overloading of vehicles, introduce more electric vehicles and increase auto-rickshaw routes in the city.



"I have conducted a meeting with the state Transport Secretary and officials today (May 11). Initial discussion was done in different issues including overloading. We will impose more tax to stop overloading," said Hakim, after taking charge as state Transport Minister at Transport Bhawan situated at R N Mukherjee Road.

He reiterated that as the Central government had been increasing fuel prices, alternative modes of transport like electric vehicles would be opted for.

"The cost of e-vehicles is comparatively high. Manufacturers will be contacted for price negotiations of e-vehicles. Old vehicles should be scrapped and replaced by electric vehicles," he added.

Hakim said before plying electric vehicles, proper infrastructure would have to be developed. "Plans are being made as to where these electric vehicles will ply. We are planning where the charging stations of the electric vehicles will be set up," pointed out Hakim.

He highlighted that in a bid to offer better road transport connectivity to passengers more auto rickshaws routes will be opened up in the city. To stop corruption, e-permits will be given to auto rickshaws.

When asked about steps being taken by the department to stop passenger harassment and truncated routes of auto rickshaw drivers, Hakim said: "We will review the old routes and increase vigilance,"said Hakim. Ruling out private bus fare hike at the present during the pandemic situation, Hakim said: "A meeting will be conducted in the near future to discuss whether the fare for private bus will be increased or not."