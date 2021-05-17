Steps taken to review fire-fighting measures

KOLKATA: The state government has taken the initiative to conduct a thorough review of fire-fighting arrangements in state-run hospitals with subsequent maintenance work in a mission mode at a time when the number of Covid patients is increasing.



District Magistrates and principals of medical colleges and hospitals have already been delegated with the financial power to undertake necessary maintenance work to ensure a proper fire fighting arrangement. They do not have to take separate approval to undertake the same, if the project worth is up to Rs 25 lakh.

It has been stated, in a recent letter to all MSVPs and CMOHs, that "in view of the increasing number of patients currently admitted to hospitals across the state, a thorough review of fire fighting arrangements in its entirety has become highly essential. Sufficient funds for specific schemes relating to fire fighting arrangements have been provided over the years by the department (Health and Family Welfare) to various Medical Colleges and Hospitals".

The letter further reads as "MSVP of every medical college and hospital shall undertake an urgent review of the existing fire fighting arrangements in place and designate one Assistant Superintendent (non-medical) for this purpose".

It has also been directed that "every medical college and CMOH in districts must keep close coordination with local fire department officials in this regard."

It may be mentioned that at least 18 Covid patients had died after a fire broke out at a hospital in Gujarat's Bharuch during the early hours on May 1.

Sources said many of the concerned officials in districts including CMOHs and in medical colleges and hospitals already held a meeting in this regard. All steps have been taken to carry out the review at the earliest.

According to a senior state government official, a report related to the safety audit would also be sent to the state headquarters.