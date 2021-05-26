Steps taken to rescue wild animals in the Sunderbans

KOLKATA: South 24-Parganas forest division has taken a slew of measures for rescue, rehabilitate and prevent wild animals in the Sunderbans and security of the staff of the Forest department working in the core areas with the severe cyclonic storm Yaas expected to sweep through the coastal belt of the districts on Wednesday.



There will be 3 quick response teams for prompt intervention. Nylon net fencing has been strengthened further to prevent straying of animals.

There is around 37 km of nylon fencing in three Gram Panchayats area under Kultali beat office. Bamboo and nylon net have been stored for emergency fencing, if required. A big vessel named Aranya Prahari with 18 forest staff on board will be stationed at Kultali area and will intervene immediately if there is a report of breach of fencing in any place.

Two special teams will be posted at Kultali and Jharkhali beat offices respectively to prevent tiger straying into the villages. "Trap cage and tranquiliser gun have already been checked and adequate search light, torchlight and other allied items have been supplied. Guns and other allied items have been placed in safety mode," a senior forest official said.

15 days ration and medical kit have been distributed to all offices/camps along with adequate drinking water as a precautionary measure in case the communication system gets jeopardised because of the cyclone.

District-level WhatsApp groups have been opened for fast exchange of information. The two control rooms of the district administration at Canning and Namkhana have facilities of Forest division's number too. Four flood relief centres constructed by the Forest department have been kept in readiness and staff from vulnerable areas like Jamboo Island and Chulkathi have been shifted to safe places. The communication devices have been thoroughly checked and made fit for use.