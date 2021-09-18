Steps taken to inoculate Durga Puja organisers

Balurghat: South Dinajpur district administration has taken up an initiative to vaccinate all the Durga Puja organisers before the upcoming festival.



Following the instruction from the district administration, the district Health department has started preparing a list of Puja organisers so that they can be vaccinated as early as possible.

According to a Health official, the Covid-19 infection rate is decreasing in the district over the past one month but the concerned Health department does not want to take any risk and that is why as per instruction of the district administration, the Health department will provide the vaccine shots to all the Puja organisers before the festive season starts.

'Most of the Puja organisers have not been vaccinated till date. We have urged the civic and Panchayat officials to send us the names of the Puja organisers, who are yet to be vaccinated," said the Health official.

Moreover, the district Health department has taken up a decision to issue coupons for the Puja organisers and the same will be handed over to them by the health, ASHA and ICDS workers for their Covid vaccine shots.