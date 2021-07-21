Steps taken to ensure speedy rebuilding of embankments

KOLKATA: The state government is taking up steps to ensure fast completion of reconstruction of embankments and taking up projects for its protection using flora and fauna.



Chief Secretary HK Dwivedi held a virtual meeting with District Magistrates of East Midnapore, North and South 24-Parganas. The three districts were

the worst-affected ones due to cyclone Yaas.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, after a massive damage caused to embankments due to cyclone Yaas, had suggested use of flora and fauna to protect embankments. An expert committee was set up to prepare a roadmap in this connection.

Sources said there were discussions to initiate plantation of mangroves from September onward.

The matter related to the use of vetiver grass to protect embankments has also been discussed.

It has also been directed to undertake the task of reconstructing embankments where the land is available and also to look for land if it is necessary.

There was discussion on issues related to embankments at areas including Gosaba, Sagar, Mousuni Island and Patharpratima.