Steps taken not to disturb tourist spots during CM's Bankura visit

Kolkata: The state government has taken all measures to ensure that tourists in Bankura do not get disturbed during the administrative review meeting of the district schedules to be held on November 24.



Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee wil be holding the administrative review meeting.

Concerned officers will stay in non-tourist centric public premises so that tourists in Bankura specially in Mukutmanipur do not get disturbed.

In this connection, the state Home department tweeted: "Public officers will work out of/stay in camps/ tents/ non- tourist- centric public premises, and will keep private tourists

undisturbed."

It has further stated in the tweet that "contrary to some unfounded reports, tourists in Bankura/ Mukutmanipur have not been/ will not be disturbed because of governmental review programmes in the area in the ensuing days."