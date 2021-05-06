Steps taken at Alipore Zoo to check virus spread among inmates

KOLKATA: After eight Asiatic lions tested positive for Coronavirus in Hyderabad zoo, the Alipore Zoological Gardens authority has intensified the vigil by the zookeepers to prevent spread of COVID-19 among animals.



Antiviral medicines are being sprayed inside and outside the animal enclosures. Before entering the animal enclosures, it is mandatory for zookeepers to pass through the sanitisation tunnel on the zoo premises.

"We have instructed all the zookeepers to strictly follow COVID-19 protocols before entering the animal enclosures. Thermal scanning and wearing of masks is compulsory for the zookeepers going inside the enclosures for feeding the animals," said Asis Kumar Samanta, Director of Alipore Zoological Gardens.

He reiterated that veterinarians are conducting routine checkups of the animals twice a day.

On Monday, the state Forest department announced indefinite closure of all the 12 zoos across the state including Alipore Zoological Gardens in order to contain the spread of Covid second wave.