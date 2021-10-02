'Steps must be taken to save vultures in Siliguri'

DARJEELING: Animal rights groups on Friday met Gautam Deb, chairman, Siliguri Municipal Corporation (SMC) to discuss ways and means to conserve endangered vultures found in and around Siliguri and the pro active-role that SMC can play regarding this.

The animal rights activists stressed on the need for ensuring regular dumping of carcasses at the dumping ground instead of burying. "This will ensure availability of food for the vultures as most of the vultures aggregate in this particular area," stated Kaustav Choudhury, an activist. They also suggested that restricted construction activity has to be ensured in the area to minimise danger and disturbance to the vultures. "Else alternate dumping sites, free from such developmental activities have to be identified," added Choudhury. Siliguri is home to more than 300 vultures. However, the vulture population in the city is facing grave threats due to construction activities, power lines, mobile towers and other anthropogenic disturbances.

"SMC chairman assured that he would look into the matter,"Choudhury said.