Steps in place for eco-friendly Gangasagar Mela 2020

Kolkata: The South 24-Parganas district administration has taken a slew of new initiatives to ensure an eco- friendly and hassle-free experience of visitors at Gangasagar Mela 2020.



"Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has instructed us to give top priority to welfare of pilgrims. We start conducting meetings in connection with the arrangement of Gangasagar Mela from September onwards. Different departments of the state government worked together to ensure a hassle-free pilgrimage of Gangasagar. She has instructed us that Gangasagar 2020 should be accident free," said South 24 Parganas zilla parishad sabhadhipati Shamima Shiekh.

The development measures include boost in infrastructure, transportation, enhanced security for the pilgrims and also a clean and green environment.

"We are arranging for 3700 buses for Gangasagar Mela 2020. Around 2500 are government buses and rest are private buses. In addition, 550 mini vehicles will ply in the Sagar Island. Every bus will have GPS and speed calibrator," said Dr P Ulanganathan, district magistrate of South 24-Parganas.

There will breather analysers to check vehicle drivers. In addition, a Sagar Bandhu will be deployed. He will be a civil defence department volunteer.

Around 600 drivers have been given training by the state Transport department to drive on the Sagar Island to avoid accidents.

There will three camp office at different locations. In addition, six flying squads will be deployed for patrolling 24x7.

There will be announcement in six languages —English, Bengali, Oriya, Tamil, Telegu, Bhojpuri and Hindi— about the publicity of Gangasagar.

The announcements will be made from different locations to guide the pilgrims. There will be 10 buffer zones to manage traffic. Buffer zones will have all information about the live traffic condition across the mela venue.

Brakedown van will be installed at different places.

"The state Transport department is providing us 75 Jala saththi at different jetty points," said the official.

The insurance cover for pilgrims this year will be Rs 5 lakh (in case of unnatural death of the pilgrim).

Green corridor will be established for emergency evacuation with the help of air ambulance, water ambulances and helicopter to help pilgrims and provide then quick relief when required.

Volunteers from various NGOs will provide health services to the pilgrims.

Around 300 bedded temporary hospitals, 85 ambulances will available for patients suffering from trauma and other disorder, also specialized doctors will be deployed in sufficient numbers from any kind of emergency.

"In case of fire accidents, we will be using fire balls to douse the fire this year," said the official.