Stellar arrangements at Gangasagar help save life of toddler

Kolkata: The stellar arrangements made by the Mamata Banerjee-led Bengal government at the Gangasagar Mela 2020 has helped in saving the life of a toddler suffering from pneumonia, who was airlifted to SSKM hospital from Gangasagar on Thursday. Subhojeet Bera (15-months-old) had come to the mela along with his parents, father Bikas Bera and mother Sumitra Bera.



"Subhojeet was shifted to SSKM Hospital in a helicopter in the afternoon. He was escorted by his parents and a doctor. The child is now out of danger," said Dr P Ulaganathan, District Magistrate of South 24-Parganas.

It might be mentioned that air ambulance, water ambulances and helicopter services are available to aid Gangasagar pilgrims and provide them with quick relief when required. Around 300 bedded temporary hospitals, 85 ambulances are available at Gangasagar for patients suffering from trauma and other disorder.

"Subhojeet was admitted to Rudranagar hospital on Wednesday. He was suffering from severe pneumonia. His condition stabilised after the necessary treatment. However, his condition deteriorated again on Thursday morning. He was then shifted to SSKM for better treatment," said Debashish Roy, chief medical officer. Shiwpojan Sharma (57), a resident of Bihar, who had come to the Gangasagar Mela to take the holy dip had suffered complete heart blockage and was airlifted to SSKM Hospital in Kolkata on Tuesday.

On Wednesday, Uma Shankar Tewaey (63), a resident of Kasya in Uttar Pradesh and a patient of acute coronary syndrome was shifted to Howrah District Hospital in an air ambulance.

On Sunday, two pilgrims who fell ill were also shifted to a hospital from Sagar Island in a helicopter. Anima Das (57), a resident of Assam, was suffering from acute hypothermia with shocks.

She too was airlifted to SSKM Hospital for treatment. Bikas Bej (54), a resident of Amta in Howrah, who was suffering from congestive cardiac failure and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease was airlifted to a speciality hospital at Howrah.

Meanwhile, state Fire and Emergency Services minister Sujit Bose, state Sports and Youth Affairs minister Aroop Biswas, Sagar Island MLA Bankim Chandra Hazra and Ulaganathan also participated in the Safai Ganga Abhiyan at Sagar Beach.

It might be mentioned that Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had visited Sagar Island to take stock of the arrangements from January 6 to January 8.

During her visit, she conducted an administrative meeting with the officials to ensure that pilgrims have a hassle-free experience during Gangasagar Mela. A special circuit house has also been established to monitor the situation.