Steering Committee holds meet to take stock of vaccination programme

Kolkata: The steering committee of the State government held a high-level meeting on Friday to review the preparedness of various departments regarding the vaccination programme and also to ensure speedy delivery of vaccine and



distribution.

The committee chaired by the Chief Secretary discussed a number of topics as to how the vaccines would be preserved in the cold chains. The state health department has already put in place adequate infrastructure for the smooth running of the vaccination programme. The state government currently has the infrastructure to stock around 8.5 crore doses of vaccine. The infrastructure would be further enhanced to accommodate more number of vaccines.

Those who would administer the vaccine would also undergo training. The health department officials have been relentlessly working to set up adeq

uate infrastructure that is required for the preservation of the vaccines.

The top government officials during the steering committee meeting discussed various aspects relating the development of the vaccine and how the trails would be

conducted.

According to sources, during the meeting the

Chief Secretary Alapan Bandyopadhyay issued certain directives to other

government officials.

Health Secretary Narayan Swaroop Nigam was also present in the meeting. The health department officials also discussed the blueprint that has been prepared to conduct the vaccination programme across the state.

Following the instruction of the health department, steps have been taken to set up cold chains in the districts. The vaccines would be stocked at the Central health and family welfare store in the city. Stores are there in the districts as well. A top health official on Friday said: "We are ready with adequate infrastructure for the management of vaccination programmes. Infrastructure building exercise is being continued."

The health department has already prepared a list of 6 lakh front line health workers on whom the vaccine would be administered in the first

phase.

The department had collected information from each health establishment ~ be it a government run or private, verified data before making a comprehensive list of the potential receivers.

It may also be mentioned here that Bharat Biotech's Covid vaccine will be administered on 1,000 participants in the third phase of clinical trial beginning from the first week of

December in NICED.

The vaccines arrived in the city on Wednesday for the

final trial.