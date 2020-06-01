Stave govt successful in restricting spike in COVID cases among police personnel

Kolkata: Bengal government is successful in containing COVID-19 positive cases among police personnel at a time when Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and Delhi show a higher graph.This has happened at a time when the state BJP is doing politics over the health issues of police personnel in the wake of COVID-19 outbreak by accusing the state government of not being concerned in addressing the issue.



But, the data shows that till date only 164 police personnel got infected to the disease and most importantly 99 of them were released from hospital after they recovered. The 164 police personnel include 68 personnel of West Bengal Police and 96 of Kolkata Police. Most of them even already joined duty and once again started working as a "COVID warrior" in the forefront. At present the total strength of West Bengal Police is around 80,000 while it is around 30,000 of Kolkata Police.According to senior officers of the West Bengal Police and Kolkata Police, it is their care and love for their colleagues along with the necessary precautionary measures as directed by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who is also the state's Home Minister, that made it possible to ensure lesser number of personnel got infected to the disease.

When the number of COVID-19 cases among the cops of both Kolkata Police and West Bengal Police is restricted to 168, the number has crossed more than 2,000 in Maharashtra including that of in Mumbai. As many as 26 police personnel even died due to the disease in Maharashtra. In Tamil Nadu that include another metropolitan city, Chennai, also witnessed around 320 police personnel getting infected to the disease while around the number is 450 in Delhi.

When Bengal government has been finger pointed, personnel of Central forces has not only witnessed their colleagues getting infected to the disease but lives of many have also lost due to the same. Till date, 428 personnel of Border Security Force (BSF) got infected to the disease. Though 346 have got recovered, 80 BSF personnel are undergoing treatment. Again, in Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) 428 personnel got infected so far. As many as 187 CRPF personnel are admitted to hospital and 239 were released from hospital after recovery.

Two personnel each of CRPF and BSF died due to COVID-19 till date. Highest number of death toll due to the disease was recorded in Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) with lives of four of its personnel already being claimed. At present there are 100 active cases and 151 CISF personnel have recovered. In Indo-Tibetan Border Police, 196 personnel got infected and 164 of them had recovered. While, 76 Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) jawans fell ill due to the disease and 19 of them have been released from hospital.

The Kolkata Police is also planning to give homeopathic medicine - Arsenicum Album 30 - to all its rank and file in the wake of COVID-19 outbreak.