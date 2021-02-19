State's recovery rate stands at 97.57%

Kolkata: Around 181 fresh Covid cases were detected across Bengal in the past 24 hours while 243 patients have been released on Thursday after they had recovered from the disease. The total number of infected cases has reached 5,73,193 in Bengal so far out of which 5,59,282 have been released from different health establishments.



The recovery rate has gone up to 97.57 per cent which is the highest so far. The percentage of positive cases out of the sample tested dropped at 6.85. Bengal has so far carried out 83,68,326 Covid samples till Thursday out of which 19,045 samples were tested in the past 24 hours.

Two people died of Covid in the past 24 hours taking the total toll to 10,239. No death has been reported in Kolkata in the past 24 hours while North 24-Parganas reported two deaths in the past 24 hours.

Around 3,092 people died of Covid in Kolkata so far whereas North 24-Parganas has lost 2,500 people so far. Kolkata has seen 79 fresh cases in the past 24 hours taking the total tally to 1,28,754 while North 24-Parganas has so far seen a total 1,22,648 out of which 28 were found positive in the past 24 hours.

South 24-Parganas has registered 10 new Covid cases in the past 24 hours. The total number of Covid infected patients in South 24-parganas has gone up 37,122. Hooghly has witnessed 8 Covid cases in the past 24 hours while the total tally from the district reached 29,587.

Howrah has so far registered a total 35,695 Covid cases so far out of which 20 have been affected in the past 24 hours. Darjeeling has reported 2 fresh cases in the past 24 hours taking the total tally of infected cases to 18,405 so far. East Burdwan and West Burdwan have registered 3 and 4 fresh cases in the past 24 hours.

The Health department has addressed 15,61,533 general queries till date out of which around 732 queries were addressed in the last 24 hours.

Around 5,78,619 people have received telemedicine consultations in the state till February 17 out of which 255 people have been given consultation in the past 24 hours. Around 2,87,255 people have received tele-psychological counselling in the state so far out of which 294 have availed the facilities in the past 24 hours.

Around 65 dedicated Covid hospitals are still functional in the state with 8,727 earmarked beds. The percentage of occupancy of Covid beds stood at 2.69 on Thursday. There are around 2,319 ICU/HDU beds in Covid hospitals. Around 1,279 ventilators are still functioning in Covid hospitals. There are 200 Safe Homes still operational across the state.