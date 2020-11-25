State's recovery rate stands at 92.88%

Kolkata: Bengal consistently registers a steady growth in the recovery rate of Covid patients when many of the western states including Gujarat and Maharashtra have been failing miserably to check the spread of the virus.



The Gujarat government had been reprimanded by the Supreme Court on Monday and the Justice cautioned the government saying that there may be a further spike in December. One of the Justices said that the situation in Gujarat was going out of control. The situation is nothing different in Maharashtra in Delhi where there has been a fresh spurt.

Bengal is one of the states where the recovery rate is climbing up. Bengal on Tuesday registered 92.88 percent recovery rate with 3,646 patients being released from various hospitals in the past 24 hours. As many as 4,30,462 patients have so far been released from the hospitals on Tuesday. The number of total infected patients in the state is 4,63,463 out of which 3,545 have been infected in the past 24 hours. The state on Tuesday conducted 44,562 Covid sample tests in the past 24 hours and the total tally has therefore reached 56,09,893 on Tuesday. The percentage of positive cases out of sample tested stands at 8.26 per cent.

Bengal has seen 49 Covid deaths in the past 24 hours. The total death toll so far in the state has reached 8,121. Kolkata has witnessed 867 new Covid cases in the past 24 hours. As many as 11 people died in the city in the past 24 hours. The total number of infected patients in Kolkata has so far reached 1,01,623. North 24-parganas saw 816 new infected patients in the past 24 hours while the total number of cases in the district so far reached 95,894. North 24-Parganas has seen 15 deaths in the past 24 hours.

South 24-Parganas has registered 232 Covid cases in the past 24 hours. The total number of Covid infected patients in South 24-parganas has gone up 30,547. Howrah has so far seen a total 30,155 Covid cases so far out of which 161 have been affected in the past 24 hours. Hooghly has witnessed 191 Covid cases in the past 24 hours while the total tally from the district reached 23,926. Darjeeling registered 83 new cases on Tuesday and the total tally has gone up to 14,682. Nadia has witnessed 219 new cases in the past 24 hours whereas the total tally has gone up to 17,064.

The State government has so far set up 200 'Safe Homes'. The number of home quarantined people stands at 91,254 while 9,31,788 people have been released from the home quarantines. State health department has so far addressed 14,35,066 general queries till November 23 while the total queries addressed in the last 24 hours stands at 2,985. Total 4,75,671 people have received the benefits of the telemedicine consultation services extended by the state government till November 23. The health department has been able to provide tele-psychological counselling to 1,70,840 people till November 21. Around 3,245 people have received tele-psychological counselling in the past 24 hours.