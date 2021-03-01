State's recovery rate goes up to 97.64%, 216 cured in a day

Kolkata: Bengal on Sunday registered 192 fresh Covid cases taking the total tally of infected patients in the state 5,75,118 so far.



The recovery rate has gone up to 97.64 per cent on Sunday. The percentage of positive cases out of the sample tested dropped at 6.72.

As many as 5,61,543 patients have recovered and therefore been released from different hospitals out of which 216 were discharged in the past 24 hours.

Bengal has so far carried out 85,63,278 Covid samples till Sunday out of which 19,764 samples were tested in the past 24 hours.

Two people died of Covid in the past 24 hours taking the total toll to 10,268. No death was reported in North 24-Parganas in the two consecutive days. Kolkata and West Midnapore each have registered one death in the past 24 hours.

Around 3,101 people died of Covid in Kolkata so far whereas North 24-Parganas has lost 2,507 people so far. Kolkata has seen 70 fresh cases in the past 24 hours taking the total tally to 1,29,419 while North 24-Parganas has so far seen a total 1,23,164 out of which 47 were found positive in the past 24 hours. South 24-Parganas has registered 8 new Covid cases in the past 24 hours.

The total number of Covid infected patients in South 24-Parganas has gone up 37,212. Hooghly has witnessed 7 Covid cases in the past 24 hours while the total tally from the district reached 29,645. Howrah has so far registered a total 35,840 Covid cases so far out of which 15 have been affected in the past 24 hours. Darjeeling has reported 18,439 cases so far out of which 5 reported in the past 24 hours. East Burdwan and West Burdwan have registered 1 and 7 fresh cases in the past 24 hours.

Around 60 dedicated Covid hospitals are still functional in the state with 6,736 earmarked beds. The percentage of occupancy of Covid beds stood at 3.15 on Sunday. There are around 1,619 ICU/HDU beds in Covid hospitals. Around 595 ventilators are still functioning in Covid hospitals. There are 200 Safe Homes still operational across the state. The Health department has so far addressed 15,68,951 general queries till date out of which around 740 queries were addressed in the last 24 hours.

Around 5,81,113 people have received telemedicine consultations in the state till February 27 out of which 238 people have been given consultation in the past 24 hours.

Around 2,90,187 people have received tele-psychological counselling in the state out of which 282 have availed the facilities in the past 24 hours.