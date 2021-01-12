State's recovery rate goes up to 96.88%; about 939 patients discharged in the past 24 hours

Kolkata: Bengal has registered a further dip in the fresh infections on Monday with 612 cases detected out of 23,313 sample tests in the past 24 hours. The State on Sunday witnessed 823 fresh Covid cases.



Around 939 patients were released from various hospitals on Monday taking the recovery rate 96.88 percent which is the highest so far.

The number of total patients released from the hospitals so far reached 5,43,826. Around 5,61,321 people have so far been infected with the virus till Monday.

The percentage of positive cases stood at 7.52 on

Monday. Bengal has conducted a total 74,64,813 sample tests so far.

Around 16 Covid infected patients died in the state in the past 24 hours taking the total toll to 9,957 so far. Out of this, 3,016 people have died in Kolkata so far and 2,405 in North 24-Parganas. Six people died in North 24-Parganas and 3 in Kolkata in the past 24 hours.

Kolkata has registered 164 fresh cases in the past 24 hours taking the total tally to 1,25,692. The number of total infected patients in North 24-Parganas so far reached 1,19,176 out of which 162 were found positive in the past 24 hours. South 24-Parganas has registered 47 new Covid cases in the past 24 hours.

The total number of Covid infected patients in South 24-parganas has gone up 36,529. Hooghly has witnessed 37 Covid cases in the past 24 hours while the total tally from the district reached 28,991.

Howrah has so far registered a total 35,075 Covid cases so far out of which 22 have been affected in the past 24 hours. Darjeeling registered 20 new cases and the total tally has gone up to 18,053. Nadia has witnessed 22 new cases in the past 24 hours whereas the total tally has gone up to 22,147.

West Midnapore and East Midnapore have so far registered total infected cases of 20,044 and 20,377 respectively till Monday.