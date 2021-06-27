State's proactive steps help prevent adverse situation

Kolkata: Proactive steps taken by the state government and only 0.5 metre additional surge on an average in water level due to spring tide on Saturday avoided any adverse situation in the state.



According to a special bulletin of the Irrigation and Waterways department, there was an additional surge in water level of only 0.48 metre, 0.53 metre and 0.44 metre at Sagar Island, Digha and Garden Reach respectively.

There was no incident of water overflowing from embankments at vulnerable blocks in Howrah, East Midnapore, North and South 24-Parganas. The vulnerable points were Minakha, Sandeshkhali I and II and Hingalganj in North 24-Parganas, Basanti, Gosaba, Kultali, Patharpratima, Namkhana, Sagar, Kakdwip and Maheshtala in South 24-Parganas, Uluberia, Bagnan I and II and Sankrail in Howrah and Kolaghat, Sahid Matangini, Nandakumar, Mahishadal, Deshapran and Ramnagar I and II in East Midnapore.

Chief Minister had taken a series of meetings to avoid major loss due to the high tide as the state had witnessed a massive devastation due to cyclone Yaas just a few weeks ago. However, there is yellow warning for heavy rainfall (7 to 11 cms) that is likely to occur at one or two places over Jalpaiguri, Cooch Behar and Alipurduar on Sunday. While the rainfall at some places in these three districts would also go up to 20 cm on Monday.

There would also be heavy rainfall in Darjeeling and Kalimpong. There is an orange warning for rainfall in these north Bengal districts from June 29 to July 3. As an impact of "heavy to very heavy" rainfall, there would be a surge in water level in the river. Landslides in Darjeeling

and Kalimpong would also take place.