State's positivity rate drops to 6.69%

KOLKATA: Bengal has reported 171 fresh Covid cases in the past 24 hours which was a little dip in the infection compared to Monday's figure of 198.



However, the State has seen two deaths in the past 24 hours.

On Monday, no death was reported across Bengal. The total tally of infected patients in the state has gone up to 5,75,487 so far. The recovery rate has gone up to 97.65 per cent on Tuesday.

The percentage of positive cases out of the sample tested dropped at 6.69 per cent.

As many as 5,61,964 patients have recovered and therefore been released from different hospitals out of which 209 were discharged in the past 24 hours. Bengal has so far carried out 85,98,257 Covid samples till Tuesday out of which 18,965 samples were tested in the past 24 hours.

One died in Kolkata in the past 24 hours. Around 3,102 people died of Covid in Kolkata so far whereas North 24-Parganas has lost 2,508 people so far. North 24-Parganas has also seen one death on Tuesday.

Kolkata has seen 70 fresh cases in the past 24 hours taking the total tally to 1,29,551 while North 24-Parganas has so far seen a total 1,23,254 out of which 42 were found positive in the past 24 hours.

South 24-Parganas has registered 7 new Covid cases in the past 24 hours.

The total number of Covid infected patients in South 24-Parganas has gone up 37,230.

Hooghly has witnessed 1 Covid case in the past 24 hours while the total tally from the district reached 29,651.

Howrah has so far registered a total 35,860 Covid cases so far out of which 6 have been affected in the past 24 hours.

Darjeeling has reported 18,454 cases so far out of which 5 reported in the past 24 hours. East Burdwan and West Burdwan have registered 1 and 6 fresh cases in the past 24 hours.

Around 60 dedicated Covid hospitals are still functional in the state with 6,736 earmarked beds.

The percentage of occupancy of Covid beds stood at 3.16 on Tuesday. There are around 1,619 ICU/HDU beds in Covid hospitals. Around 595 ventilators are still functioning in Covid hospitals.

The Health department has so far addressed 15,70,438 general queries till date out of which around 743 queries were addressed in the last 24 hours.

Around 5,81,570 people have received telemedicine consultations in the state till March 1 out of which 207 people have been given consultation in the past 24 hours. Around 2,90,744 people have received tele-psychological counselling in the state so far out of which 270 have availed the facilities in the past 24 hours. Meanwhile, vaccinations are underway in the state for people above 60 and people with comorbidities.