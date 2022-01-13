State's positivity rate dips to 30.86%; Kolkata logs 7,060 fresh cases, 7 deaths in past 24 hrs

Kolkata: Single-day Covid infected cases in Bengal has gone up to 22,155 on Wednesday from what was registered at 21,098 on Tuesday. The positivity rate however dropped to 30.86 per cent on Wednesday from 32.35 per cent on Tuesday. The recovery rate in the state remained at 92.51 per cent on Wednesday.



Kolkata has seen 7,060 new cases on Wednesday while North 24-Parganas has registered 4,326 fresh cases.

The total infected cases so far in Kolkata reached 4,06,372 till Wednesday while around 3,70,417 people from North 24-Parganas have so far been infected out of which 3,43,074 patients have been released from the hospitals after being recovered. In the case of Kolkata around 3,59,558 patients have recovered. South 24-Parganas has seen 1,461 new cases on Wednesday, Howrah 1,361, Hooghly 1,107.

The total active Covid cases in Bengal so far stand at 1,16,251 on Wednesday.

The total number of infected cases in Bengal has so far gone up to 18,17,585 on Wednesday out of which 16,81,375 patients have been released from hospitals after being recovered. The number of Covid fatalities jumped to 23 on Wednesday from what remained at 19 on Tuesday.

The total number of death toll has gone up to 19,959 till Wednesday. Around 71,792 samples were tested across the state on Wednesday. State has so far carried out 2,20,62,882 sample tests.

Kolkata has registered 7 deaths in the past 24 hours while North 24-Parganas has seen 8 deaths, South 24-Parganas, East Burdwan, West Burdwan and Darjeeling each have seen 1 death while North Dinajpur has seen 2.