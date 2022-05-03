State's positivity rate climbs to 0.55% in the past 24 hours

kolkata: The number of single day Covid infections has significantly dropped on Monday with 27 new cases being reported while on Sunday the state had witnessed 53 fresh cases.



The number of single day Covid cases in the state jumped up to 52 on Friday from what stood at 34 on Thursday.

The number has been fluctuating in Bengal for quite sometime with cases varying from 20 to 50.

Fatality rate stands at 1.05 percent for over a period of four weeks with the recovery rate standing at 98.93 per cent. Bengal has been registering recovery rate at 98.93 per cent for sometimes. Covid positivity rate has gone up 0.55 per cent on Monday from what stood at 0.50 percent on Sunday.

The total number of recoveries has so far increased up to 19,96,733. State has so far registered 20,18,340 infected cases till Monday.

As many as 2,50,71,094 samples have been examined so far, including 4,922 which were done on Monday. No Covid death occurred on Monday as well.

Around 8,556 vaccine doses have been administered across Bengal on Monday. Around 72,258,088 first doses of vaccine have been cumulatively administered in the state so far while 61,439,812 second doses have been administered.