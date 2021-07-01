State's portal for firms to store data at low cost

KOLKATA: The state government has come up with the State Data Centre Management Portal where MSMEs and



start-ups can avail a secured storage space at a minimal service charge.

The pandemic-induced safety restrictions have forced many start-ups and MSMEs, including big enterprises, to commence Work from Home which has necessitated consumption of secured data storage space from various private clouds whose actual locations are often out of the country.

However, the Central government has issued an advisory to keep Personally Identifiable Information (PII) within the geographical boundary of this country.

"As most of the approved Cloud Service Providers (CSPs) have become expensive for many a start-up, MSMEs among others have become critically non-viable, both functionally as well as financially. So, we have decided to respond to this critical necessity by opening up secured storage space of the State Data Centre at a very minimal service charge," an official in the state Information Technology (IT) department said.

The start-ups or MSMEs can now log into

https://wbsdc.nltr.org for booking of reliable and secured hosting service. The portal will also cater to all state government organisations giving them a single window platform to seek storage space at the State Data Centre, register new government domains, host web-applications along with host of other services.

"The entire activity will be done without any physical interaction and save time," the official said.