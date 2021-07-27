'State's mangrove plantation drive generating employment of about 22.73 lakh man-days'

Kolkata: On World Mangrove Day, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday stated that her government's massive plantation drive involving 15 crore saplings in over 10,400 acres is generating employment of nearly 22.73 lakh man-days in the state's coastal areas.



This comes crucial after devastation caused by cyclone Yaas and the state government taking up a move to protect the coastal and riverine areas using flora and fauna.

"The Largest Single Plantation Drive to Save the Sundarbans is Underway! After the devastation caused by super cyclone Yaas on 26 May 2021, I had announced a massive plantation drive covering the three coastal districts of West Bengal, namely, South 24-Parganas, North 24-Parganas and Purba Medinipur. Under the motto, Prakritik Durjoge Prakriti i Rashak or "Embracing Natural Solutions For Protection From Natural Disasters", the Forest, Irrigation and Environment Departments in cooperation with respective district administrations have undertaken a huge plantation drive involving 15 crore saplings over 10,400 acres of land covering mangroves, coastal shelter belts and adjoining areas," Banerjee stated in a Facebook post.

She further stated in the post: "On World Mangrove Day, I salute all the women from various Self Help Groups in these districts who, as a part of this Mangrove Project, have been actively planting mangroves in the Sundarbans, a UNESCO world heritage site".

Banerjee expressed her gratitude to the women who have relentlessly worked to protect Sundarbans. "These women have done incredible work in restoring the vibrance of our Sundarbans. Their hard work will help all coastal districts of West Bengal to be better prepared for natural disasters. The entire plantation drive is being done under the 100 Days Work programme and will help generate employment of nearly 22.73 lakh man-days in rural areas, benefitting members of SHGs and forest fringe dwellers, among others," she maintained.

She further said: "As we celebrate their contribution towards preserving our biosphere, protecting the embankments through low cost natural means and making our environment healthier, let us promise to always be mindful of our lifestyle. Together, we can create a better and safer future for all". South 24-Parganas district administration has taken a series of initiatives and programmes celebrating World Mangrove day. Programmes were organised at Henry Island as well. Sundarbans Affairs Minister Bankim Hazra and District Magistrate of South 24-Parganas P Ulaganathan attended the programmes.