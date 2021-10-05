State's largest PSA O2 plant inaugurated in North Bengal

Darjeeling: The PSA oxygen plant at North Bengal Medical College (NBMCH,) claimed to be the largest in the state was inaugurated on Monday.



Inaugurating the oxygen plant, Dr. Shushanta Roy, OSD (Public Health) in-charge of North Bengal stated: "It is a great day for NBMCH with the 2000 litre per minute plant becoming operational. Work has also commenced on a liquid oxygen plant at the NBMCH. These plants will ensure that North Bengal is self-sufficient and can face any emergency."

Incidentally the trial run of the plant had been held on September 17. "We had a target of completing the project by September and we have achieved it," added Dr. Roy.

Regarding the COVID-19 situation, the OSD stated that the health workers were alert and keeping a close tab on the situation, monitoring if there was any third wave.

"CCU hybrid beds have been allotted in every hospital. RT-PCR testing labs will soon be functional in all districts. In Jalpaiguri and Alipurduar, 400 tests are being conducted daily. The RT-PCR centre in Kalimpong and Balurghat will soon become operational," added Dr. Roy.

He stated that Chief Mister Mamata Banerjee, had done a lot to improve the health infrastructure of North Bengal.