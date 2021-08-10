State's initiative helps Dhangikusum become a major tourist destination

Dhangikusum (Jhargram): With a series of initiatives taken by the Mamata Banerjee government to promote tourism in Jangalmahal, Dhangikusum has become a major tourist destination with people from different parts of the state turning up to enjoy the serenity amidst the forest adjoining Jharkhand with a mesmerising waterfall facing the hills of Dalma range.



This is the same place that made headlines, in September 2020, with an attempt made to trigger panic among people that Maoists activities were again traced here despite it becoming a matter of the past with overall development

undertaken by the state government.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had directed the Director General of Police Virendra to send a report to her by finding out who were actually behind the same. The investigation had revealed that four youths from Kharagpur had made up the story of facing the Maoists at the Dhangikusum to avoid the wrath of their parents after one of them had lost a mobile phone.

Dhangikusum is nearly 55 km from Jhargram Town and situated barely 100 metres from the Jharkhand border. The smooth and well maintained road that passes through Burisole forest is another attraction that drives tourists to visit Jhargram. The road connects Dhangikusum via Silda and Belpahari till the road takes one to a hill top where the metal road ends. One needs to trek for around five minutes to reach the waterfall.

It was a day dream for the local people 10 years ago to run a homestay or an eatery to serve food to tourists turning up at Dhangikusum in 2009-2010.

The reason being the area used to be completely controlled by the Maoists. With peace prevailing in the area, infrastructure has come up for basic amenities for tourists.

Sona Murmu, a local resident said: "At least 80 to 100 people visit the area to enjoy the beauty of nature here during monsoons. It includes both local tourists and people from Kolkata".

"Many people prefer to visit the place in winter. But the beauty during monsoons is something different with the rippling flow of water of the spring rolling down the hill," said Prasanta Maity a tourist.

A officer posted in district administration said initiatives have been taken to further create nenecessary infrastructure without affecting the ecological balance of the area.

The last 2 km stretch of the road was constructed a couple of years ago. Murmu said earlier local people had to pass days under threat.

"Now, peace prevails here and anyone can visit the place at anytime," he said.