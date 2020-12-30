State's free ration scheme benefits 10 crore people

Kolkata: The free ration scheme of the state government—which was extended till June next year—benefitted around 10 crore people in Bengal. Sources said problems related to distribution of the ration were also resolved.



"Few days back, we received complaints from some ration shops at Haringhata and North Bongaon about the quality of rice. Immediately, the District Magistrate sent a team to inspect the ration shops and the rice was replaced," a senior official of the state government said.

Till last month, 80 ration dealers were arrested. As many as 90 dealers were suspended. Show cause notices were sent to 500 ration dealers to ensure seamless distribution.

A few months back, it was revealed that around 20 per cent people do not possess the digital ration card. So, camps have been set up to gather data for preparing digital

cards.

"During lockdown, it was observed that around 10 per cent beneficiaries didn't possess the digital ration card. So, coupons were provided to them," the official added.

Each card holder is entitled to receive 15 kg rice or 19 kg wheat and 1 kg pulses free of cost till June next year. The products are procured directly from Food Corporation of

India (FCI).

With the implementation of the Duare Sarkar initiative, around 20 lakh complaints of not receiving free ration were received from various districts. The district authorities are investigating the

matter.

"The state government officials have been instructed to address the problems. Nearly, 10 lakh complaints have been resolved. We will dispose of the rest as early as possible," said Jyotipriyo Mullick, state food supplies minister.