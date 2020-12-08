State's Covid recovery rate touches 93.55%

Kolkata: The number of single day Covid infections dropped by nearly 1000 on Monday which is a significant development so far in the state.



The recovery rate in the state has gone up to 93.55 percent. The fresh infected cases dropped to 2,214 on Monday while the figure stood at 3,143 on Sunday. Single day infections in Kolkata and North 24-Parganas also reduced by a huge margin.

Kolkata has witnessed 593 new Covid cases in the past 24 hours while North 24-Parganas has registered 583 Covid cases on Monday. Both the districts registering below 600 cases is significant development, believe the health officials. Both the districts register the highest daily cases normally. The fresh cases in the city on Sunday stood at 818 while in North 24-Parganas the figure remained at 770.

The total number of infected patients so far in the state reached 5,05,054 on Monday out of which 4,72,454 patients have already released from the hospitals as they have been cured. Around 2,231 patients have been released in the past 24 hours across the state. The percentage of positive cases out of sample tested remains at 8.19 per cent. The state has carried out 31,453 Covid tests in the past 24 hours taking the total tally to 61,67,307 till Monday.

Around 48 Covid patients died in the past 24 hours in Bengal. The total death toll so far in the state has reached 8,771. As many as 15 people died in the city in the past 24 hours. The total number of infected patients in Kolkata has so far reached 1,12,148. The number of total infected in North 24-Parganas reached 1,05,803. North 24-Parganas has seen 14 deaths in the past 24 hours.

Howrah has so far seen a total 32,207 Covid cases so far out of which 78 have been affected in the past 24 hours. Hooghly has witnessed 143 Covid cases in the past 24 hours while the total tally from the district reached 26,058. South 24-Parganas has registered 126 Covid cases in the past 24 hours. The total number of Covid infected patients in South 24-Parganas has gone up 33,283. Darjeeling has registered 61 new cases on Saturday and the total tally has gone up to 16,206. Nadia has witnessed 58 new cases in the past 24 hours whereas the total tally has gone up to 19,300.

State government has so far set up as many as 102 dedicated Covid hospitals out of which 45 are government owned hospitals while 57 are private which have been requisitioned for Covid treatment.

The health department has so far installed 13,588 earmarked Covid beds and 2,523 CCU/HDU beds.