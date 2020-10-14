State's Covid recovery rate stands at 87.84%

Kolkata: As many as 2,65,288 Covid patients in Bengal have recovered from the disease so far out of the total infected patients of around 3,02,020 till Tuesday.



The recovery rate of Covid patients in Bengal stands at 87.84 per cent.

Bengal has so far carried out 37,75,893 Covid tests so far out of which 42,237 samples were tested in the past 24 hours. The percentage of positive cases out of sample tested stands at 8.00 per cent. Around 3,631 new Covid cases have been found in the past 24 hours. Around 3,185 patients have been released from various hospitals on Tuesday after they recovered.

Bengal has witnessed 62 Covid deaths in the past 24 hours. The total death toll so far in the state has reached 5,744. The number of cases in the two districts ~ Kolkata and North 24-Parganas is on the rise which has become a major concern for the health officials. Kolkata has witnessed 728 new Covid cases in the past 24 hours. As many as 18 people died in the city in the past 24 hours. The total number of infected patients in Kolkata has so far reached 65,888.

North 24-parganas saw 756 new cases on Tuesday while the total number of cases in North 24-Parganas so far reached 60,877. North 24-Parganas has seen 14 deaths in the past 24 hours. Howrah has so far seen a total 21,033 Covid cases so far out of which 203 have been affected in the past 24 hours. South 24-Parganas has registered 221 Covid cases in the past 24 hours. The total number of Covid infected patients in South 24-parganas has gone up 20,166 till Tuesday.

Hooghly has witnessed 224 Covid cases in the past 24 hours while the total tally from the district reached 14,958. Nadia has witnessed 146 new

cases in the past 24 hours whereas the total tally has gone up to 9,070.

Darjeeling registered 107 new Covid cases on Tuesday and the total number of infected patients in the

district reached 9,133. Alipurduar has registered 70 new cases while Coochbehar saw 67, Malda 71, Murshidabad 81 new Covid cases in the past 24 hours.